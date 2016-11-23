Fayette County

November 23, 2016 8:39 AM

Wildcat basketball may create downtown traffic headaches

Drivers who will be downtown on Wednesday might want to plan on travel taking extra time.

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team plays Cleveland State at Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Lexington police issued a traffic alert, warning that “because this is a normal business day, there will be limited parking in the downtown area as well as heavy traffic congestion” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“Motorists are asked to leave early if possible and be patient while traveling to the game or in the downtown area,” police urged.

