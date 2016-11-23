Fayette County

November 23, 2016 1:38 PM

Here’s what’s closed on Thanksgiving in Fayette County

By Harriett Hendren

hhendren@herald-leader.com

Thursday is Thanksgiving Day, a federal holiday. Here's how services in Lexington will be affected:

Government: City offices are closed. Fayette County clerk, state and federal offices closed.

Courts: District and circuit courts closed.

U.S. Postal Service: No regular mail delivery.

Libraries: Closed.

Lextran: All routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. All rides will be free.

City garbage: No collection.

Herald-Leader business offices: Closed. For delivery issues, call 1-800-999-8881.

