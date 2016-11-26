Crowd welcomes UK football team after Louisville win

More than 100 blue-clad fans gathered outside Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday night to welcome home the Kentucky Wildcats football team after the Cats’ 41-38 win over Louisville.
Some braved the cold for more than an hour to greet the team, but spirits were high as people chanted and danced. After the players charged through the tunnel of fans, giving high-fives and handshakes as they went, they climbed onstage with a group of DJs and threw a short impromptu dance party.
“It’s never too cold for a win like this,” said Rachael Berry, who joined her husband, Brant, and her 4-year-old son, Brinson, in welcoming the team home.
Many of the players were as enthusiastic as the fans.
“I think this is a big energy boost for the Kentucky football program as a whole,” Brant Berry said. “I mean after the first couple of games, I’ll be the first to admit, I’m eating a lot of crow today, because they really, really turned around.”
A line of fans skirted the parking lot where the bus carrying the team arrived and led straight to the doors of the Joe Craft training facility. Parents, children and dogs joined in the celebration.
“It’s just kind of a very exciting time for UK football,” Brant Berry said. “We really enjoy doing this kind of as a family experience, so we kind of want him to grow up and be a big blue fan, so that’s kind of why we came out to celebrate the big victory today.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments