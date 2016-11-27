Week ahead: Christmas parade, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Black Friday Art Sale and more

Monday
Visions of sweet 16 dancing in their heads
High school basketball season tips off across Kentucky. Go to Kentucky.com/sports/high-school for up-to-date scores and recaps throughout the season.
Sounds like a good road trip for UK basketball
While you’re here in the cold, the Kentucky basketball team will be at the Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas playing some hoops — and possibly at the beach. But at 7 p.m. it’s all business when they face Arizona State (ESPN2).
Tuesday
Light up your night at the Christmas parade
The annual Lexington Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. at Main Street and Midland Avenue, then travels along Main Street to Mill Street. (Downtownlex.com)
Thursday
Trans-Siberian Orchestra invades Rupp
“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring the group’s signature music, video and light show, is 7:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine Street. ($41 to $71; Rupparena.com)
TGIFriday
End of the road
Kentucky’s 2016 high school football season comes to an end with championship games in all six classes at Western Kentucky University’s L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
▪ Friday: Class 1A at 8 p.m.
▪ Saturday: Class 3A at 6 p.m. and 6A at 9 p.m.
▪ Sunday: Class 2A at 1:30 p.m., 4A at 4:45 p.m. and 5A at 8 p.m.
Keep up with the action from Josh Moore on Twitter @HLpreps.
A second chance at Black Friday, thanks to the Lexington Art League
Looking for unique holiday gifts? The Lexington Art League’s Black Friday Art Sale is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Admission is free, and everything is less than $50. (Lexingtonartleague.org)
Saturday
Get in the holiday spirit with the UK choirs
The University of Kentucky choirs will have three showings of their holiday concert; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. ($28 adults, $13 students; Singletarycenter.com)
Sunday
UK women take on U of L
Kentucky has won the last five meetings in the rivalry. Let’s make it six when the teams tip-off in Louisville at the KFC YUM Center. (2 p.m.)
