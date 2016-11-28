14-year-old killed in Thanksgiving shooting attended Leestown Middle School

The 14-year-old boy who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting on Henton Road had been a student at Leestown Middle School, according to Fayette County Public Schools.
Angel Juarez was shot Thursday night when he answered the door of his house. Kevin J. Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday in West Virginia and on a murder charge, Lexington police said.
Fayette County Public Schools officials said a crisis team of grief counselors will be at the school Monday to help students process what happened. Angel attended the school from sixth grade until he transferred to another school in the district about a month ago.
Embrace United Methodist Church is accepting donations to help Angel’s family with funeral expenses. Donations can be made at Embraceyourcity.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments