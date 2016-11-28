14-year-old killed in Thanksgiving shooting attended Leestown Middle School

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas Pause

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

2:05 Cal says Briscoe, Willis should play Monday

1:09 Stephen Johnson: We wanted to show what we could do

4:18 Petrino: I certainly feel like we found a way to lose

1:30 Darin Hinshaw: Stephen Johnson had his best game

5:09 John Calipari: They got our best today

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games

0:39 Petrino cuts press conference short after loss to Kentucky