Alpha Zeta Chapter of Alpha Pi Omega holds retreat, helps improve Kentucky Horse Park

On Nov. 12, 45 members of the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega at the University of Kentucky participated in a retreat at the Kentucky Horse Park. The retreat centered on building brotherhood between the members as well as providing community service at the park.
The members helped to plant more than 800 Kentucky-native plants at the park. Additionally, some members washed and prepared signs to advertise the annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival, while other members prepared and painted the mounted police stable.
