Santa to touch down at Aviation Museum in Lexington

While his usual transport is powered by reindeer, Santa Claus will land in a helicopter at 1:30 p.m. Saturday adjacent to the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, 4029 Airport Road, for a pre-Christmas visit to Lexington.
Thanks to the Lexington Police Air Support Unit, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the museum, Santa will land on the ramp outside the museum at Blue Grass Airport. Between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., visitors to the museum can talk with Santa and enjoy holiday refreshments. Museum admission will be free for each visitor who brings a new toy for Toys for Tots.
The museum is the official aviation museum of the Commonwealth as well as home to the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame, and it operates as a non-profit corporation. For more information, go to Aviationky.org or call 859-231-1219.
