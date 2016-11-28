Lexington wins three public works awards

Lexington was honored recently by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Public Works Association for three of its public works projects.
▪ Sanitary Sewer System Upgrade Project: The Blue Sky Wastewater Treatment Plant acquisition and closure project won in the sanitary sewer services category. The project, by the city’s Division of Water Quality, included Lexington’s acquisition of the bankrupt Blue Sky treatment plant and construction a new pumping station.
▪ High-Friction Asphalt Project: The city won an award in the safety category for a high-friction asphalt project handled by the city’s Division of Streets and Roads. High-friction asphalt is a specialty application that reduces vehicle crashes caused by a loss of traction, usually in areas containing curves and/or grade changes. Some examples would be interstate off-ramps, 90-degree turns, and hilltops or valleys with a curve.
Five locations known for high car-crash counts were chosen for the project: Stone Road, Alexandria Drive, Henry Clay Boulevard, Fortune Drive and Montavesta Drive.
▪ Pavement Management System Project: Lexington’s new system won an award in the technology category. The city’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works hired a pavement management consultant to identify pavement performance goals. The consultant digitally inspected and documented pavement conditions, and identified pavement treatment options, cost estimates and benefit-cost ratios. As a result, Lexington has been able to use public funds more efficiently by eliminating the “worst-first” approach to pavement management.
