Fayette County

November 29, 2016 10:16 AM

Fayette County school bus involved in rush-hour crash

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

No students were injured Tuesday morning when a Fayette County school bus was struck by a car on Man o’ War Boulevard at Old Higbee Mill Road the during rush-hour commute.

The bus pulled out from Old Higbee Mill Road into the path of the car, Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. One passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The students were being taken to Beaumont Middle School, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. A second bus picked the students up and took them to school.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Fayette County

Comments

Videos

Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos