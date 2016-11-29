Fayette County school bus involved in rush-hour crash

No students were injured Tuesday morning when a Fayette County school bus was struck by a car on Man o’ War Boulevard at Old Higbee Mill Road the during rush-hour commute.
The bus pulled out from Old Higbee Mill Road into the path of the car, Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. One passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The students were being taken to Beaumont Middle School, district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said. A second bus picked the students up and took them to school.
