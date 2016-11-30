Harvey’s Bar closed for repairs after truck crashes into front door

Harvey’s Bar on West Main Street will be closed for at least several days after a pickup truck slammed into the building’s front door.
The pickup and a hatchback were involved in a crash Wednesday morning at West Main and North Upper streets, Lexington Fire Maj. Rob King said. The truck went off the road, struck a crosswalk sign and then hit the corner of the building.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital, King said. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
A structural support column and the glass door of the bar were damaged. Firefighters and police closed North Upper Street and parts of West Main Street for more than an hour as they waited for a structural engineer to evaluate the stability of the building.
The engineer was able to determine that the building “was not going to fall down,” so firefighters planned to turn the building over to owners once a contractor arrived to begin repairs, King said.
Hugo’s Ultralounge, which is attached to Harvey’s Bar, is expected to remain open, said Ray Kiely, one of the owners of the two bars. Kiely said they would know more about about how long Harvey’s would be closed once they spoke with a contractor.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments