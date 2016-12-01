Restoration of Kentucky Capitol begins

Scaffolding is covering more than half of the front of the state Capitol in Frankfort for major cleaning and restoration of the historic limestone and granite structure. The $1.1 million is expected to be completed in February. Most of the work involves cleaning off the biological growth and repointing any areas where mortar has eroded. A crew of about 16 people is working on cleaning and restoration. All of them have been trained in the appropriate techniques for cleaning historical masonry buildings. Some are specialists in the application of repair mortars and sealants. A separate crew of six erected the scaffolding.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The scaffolding on the Kentucky Capitol as seen from the air.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scaffolding covers more than half of the front of the state Capitol in Frankfort for a major cleaning and restoration project.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scaffolding covers more than half of the front of the state Capitol in Frankfort for a major cleaning and restoration project.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Miguel Garcia used a spray solvent before pressure-washing the limestone on the ground floor at the state Capitol in Frankfort.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The $1.1 million cleaning and restoration of the state Capitol in Frankfort is expected to be completed in February.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scaffolding covers more than half of the front of the state Capitol in Frankfort for a major cleaning and restoration project.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The $1.1 million cleaning and restoration of the state Capitol in Frankfort is expected to be completed in February.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Scaffolding covers more than half of the front of the state Capitol in Frankfort for a major cleaning and restoration project.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com