Trucks, trucks and more trucks: CentrePointe will be busy early Friday

More than 100 concrete trucks will be in and out of the CentrePointe site in downtown Lexington early Friday and may cause a lot of noise but hopefully no traffic back ups, a spokesman for the developers said Thursday.
The trucks will be on site from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. No lanes on Vine Street will be blocked but the delivery of concrete — to fill an elevator shaft on the site — may cause a lot of rumbling and noise, said Ralph Coldiron of the Webb. Cos.
Coldiron said the city wants the concrete delivery will be completed by 7 a.m. before the start of morning rush hour.
The concrete is for an elevator shaft for a proposed officer tower. The proposed development includes the officer tower, two hotels and restaurant and retail space. Currently crews are working on the construction of a three-story underground parking garage.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments