December 1, 2016 3:52 PM

Trucks, trucks and more trucks: CentrePointe will be busy early Friday

By Beth Musgrave

More than 100 concrete trucks will be in and out of the CentrePointe site in downtown Lexington early Friday and may cause a lot of noise but hopefully no traffic back ups, a spokesman for the developers said Thursday.

The trucks will be on site from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. No lanes on Vine Street will be blocked but the delivery of concrete — to fill an elevator shaft on the site — may cause a lot of rumbling and noise, said Ralph Coldiron of the Webb. Cos.

Coldiron said the city wants the concrete delivery will be completed by 7 a.m. before the start of morning rush hour.

The concrete is for an elevator shaft for a proposed officer tower. The proposed development includes the officer tower, two hotels and restaurant and retail space. Currently crews are working on the construction of a three-story underground parking garage.

