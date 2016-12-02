More than 100 truck loads of concrete make overnight delivery to CentrePointe

More than 100 loads of concrete were delivered to the CentrePointe site in downtown Lexington early Friday causing a lot of noise but no traffic back ups.
The trucks were on site from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the delivery of concrete that was to fill an elevator shaft on the site. One lane on Vine Street was blocked.
On Thursday Ralph Coldiron of the Webb. Cos. had said it may cause a lot of rumbling and noise. He said the city wanted the concrete delivery to be completed by 7 a.m. before the start of morning rush hour.
The concrete is for an elevator shaft for a proposed officer tower. The proposed development includes the officer tower, two hotels and restaurant and retail space. Currently crews are working on the construction of a three-story underground parking garage.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
