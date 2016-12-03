Two die, including an infant, in Shelby County crash

Two people died Friday, including an infant, in a two-car crash in Shelby County, according to Kentucky State Police
The accident happened on Taylorsville Road near Old Brunerstown Road.
Those who died were passengers in a car heading south on Taylorsville Road when the driver turned left toward Old Brunerstown Road into the path of an SUV that was driving north on Taylorsville Road. The car, carrying a total of four people, went over an embankment.
The driver of the car and a passenger in the car who survived were taken to hospitals. Police did not provide information on their condition. Police did not immediately identify the passengers who died at separate hospitals. The SUV driver had minor injuries.
