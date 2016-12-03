Police say woman used fake IDs to steal from banks

Lexington police say they have arrested a woman who was using stolen identities to defraud banks.
At the time of her arrest, Lexington police said Dimitra McKissic had personal information belonging to more than 50 people, according to a news release. She allegedly had debit cards, tax documents, birth records, rental agreements and copies of identity cards.
Police said McKissic had been getting Kentucky identification cards that bore her photo but the name and other information of two victims. She would use those identity cards to open fraudulent checking accounts, then deposit “worthless checks totaling several thousand dollars,” police said. McKissic could then withdraw cash from the accounts at an ATM.
Detectives with the police department’s financial crimes unit arrested McKissic on Monday after a five-month investigation. They previously obtained felony warrants for her arrest.
McKissic is charged with 14 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of theft by deception under $10,000 and one count each of identity theft, trafficking in financial information, trafficking in stolen identities and theft by deception under $500.
McKissic was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
