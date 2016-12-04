Week ahead: Christmas parade, Reindeer Ramble, ‘Nutracker’ and more

Tuesday
Light up your night at the Christmas parade
The annual Lexington Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. at Main Street and Midland Avenue, then travels along Main Street to Mill Street. (Downtownlex.com)
Lincoln House reveals her favorite things
The Mary Todd Lincoln House, 578 West Main Street, is hosting a Mrs. Lincoln’s Favorite Things tours at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. $15 single, $10 members, $13 per person for groups of four or more. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Space limited. Advance tickets recommended. (Mtlhouse.org)
Joe Bonamassa visits Lexington
The legendary guitarist plays 8 p.m. at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. $89-$125. (Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center)
TGIFriday
Lexington Singers do Handel’s ‘Messiah’
The performance of this holiday favorite starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. ($10- $30; lexsing.org)
Saturday
Reindeer will be running at Keeneland
The YMCA Reindeer Ramble, a 5K race open to serious runners and casual walkers, benefits scholarships for kids attending the YMCA summer camps. Costumes and holiday spirit are encouraged. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Keeneland. You may register as an individual or as members of a “Santapede” team of three to 10 people tied together like a team of reindeer with rope, ribbon, garland, etc. ($15- $225; ymcacky.org).
The Lexington Ballet: ‘The Nutracker’
The holiday favorite comes to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Performances are at 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. ($20.75-$40.75; (Lexingtonballet.org)
