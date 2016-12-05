The Nest’s Reindeer Express Program needs gifts this holiday season

The Nest Center for Women, Children and Families will hold its Reindeer Express Program Dec. 16 and needs several items to benefit the more than 850 children, from newborn to age 5, on its Christmas list this year. A wish list can be found here. Gift ideas include coats, gloves, scarves, dolls, action figures, board games, books, puzzles, Legos, trucks, and dress-up and sports items.
Gifts may be left at The Nest, 530 North Limestone Street. Call 859-259-1974 with questions or for more information.
