Week ahead: ‘Nutcracker In One Act’, Sinbad, Cats in Vegas and more

Tuesday
Up first to tickle your funny bone…
Up first is Shane Mauss, who was named Best Stand-Up at the 2007 HBO US Comedy Arts Festival. Mauss has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, Conan and has his own Netflix special, “Mating Season.” Show time is 9 p.m. at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Avenue. ($12 -$15 Cosmic-charlies.com)
Thursday
…Then Sinbad brings the laughs
Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 standup comedians of all time, Sinbad visits Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green through Sunday. ($30, $35. Comedyoffbroadway.com.
TGIFriday
Pressed for time? ‘Nutcracker In One Act’
The Bluegrass Youth Ballet puts on an abridged, kid-friendly version of the holiday classic. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. ($15- $18; Singletarycenter.com)
Saturday
Winter break starts for Fayette County Schools
Kids, you have 16 days off until classes resume Jan. 2.
Cats, Tar Heels meet in Vegas
The two college basketball powerhouses meet in the desert when Kentucky faces North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic at 5:45 p.m. In the first game from Las Vegas, Ohio State will battle UCLA ( 3 p.m.; CBS)
