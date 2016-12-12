Celebrate Mary Todd Lincoln’s 198th birthday with her favorite things

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will celebrate Mrs. Lincoln’s 198th birthday Tuesday with a special evening tour, “Mrs. Lincoln’s Favorite Things.” The lighthearted, guided tour will explore her varied tastes, from fashion to French. Light refreshments, including her famous white cake, will be served.
Admission is $15 for individuals, $13 group rate (four people or more), and $10 per person for members and their guests. The tour is recommended for ages 12 and older. To purchase tickets in advance, call 859-233-9999 or go to FavoritesTour.eventbrite.com. The Mary Todd Lincoln House is located at 578 West Main Street, Lexington. Free parking is available behind the house.
