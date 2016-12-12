Downtown library gets parking lot mural

Bryan Station High School senior Xavier Short painted a mural on a gray wall in the Lexington Public Library’s parking garage on Water Street as an Eagle Scout service project.
“When people come out of the elevator now, they’ll see something colorful, and it’ll be a little more interesting,” he said.
The mural is orange, blue and green, and features a quote from science fiction author Ray Bradbury: “Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future.”
Short, 17, has been involved in Boy Scouts since he was 10. He is a member of Troop 911 at Lexington Fire Station No. 16 on Man o’ War Boulevard, also known as The Cave. He works for Paintmaster Premiere, designing and installing vinyl graphics on vehicles and windows.
“The project fits with my job, and I think when people see something like this, it makes them happy to see it,” he said.
Library Executive Director Ann Hammond said she likes the result.
“Everyone who passes that way is now greeted with a bright and beautiful mural featuring an inspiring quote from one of America’s great writers,” she said.
The success of the project comes as no surprise to Short’s scoutmaster, C.J. Tackett.
“Xavier brilliantly used his natural talent to brighten and inspire. I very much look forward to his next creation,” he said.
Short’s project received community support in the form of donated paint from Lowe’s, vinyl from Paintmaster Premiere and additional supplies from Scheller Automotive. Short said he hopes other Boy Scouts looking for a community service project will consider similar murals on other floors of the garage.
