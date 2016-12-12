Not too late to pay parking fines with food; donations to go to God’s Pantry

In the first four weeks of the Lexington Parking Authority’s annual “Food for Fines” program, nearly 5,100 canned goods and other donated food items have been collected, parking officials said Monday.
The program, which lets people donate 10 cans of food in order to receive $15 off any LexPark or Lexington Police-issued parking citation, is in its final stretch. It kicked off Nov. 7 and runs through Dec. 16.
All the food items will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. The program, now in its third year, has been duplicated in other cities and has been featured on national news programs. Last year, the program collected more than 10,000 canned food items.
“It’s wonderful to see organizations like LexPark engage with our food bank in creative ways to fight hunger and deliver hope,” said Ame Sweetall, interim CEO of Gods’ Pantry Food Bank. “In the first two years of the program, LexPark collected 16,411 pounds of food which equates to more than 13,000 meals. We are excited to see that this has been another successful year with 5,017 pounds of canned goods donated so far with a few days to go.”
Canned vegetables, which are at least 14 to 15 ounces, canned meats, beans and peanut butter are suggested. Expired, damaged or opened food items will not be accepted.
Donated can goods can be taken to the LexPark office at 122 North Broadway. People can also check for past due citations at www.lexpark.org.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments