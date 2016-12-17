Wild weather changes blowing into town

A big weekend of weather changes is underway and will lead to some wild weather across Kentucky. Buckle up for one heck of a temperature ride over the next couple of days.
Here’s a breakdown from WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey (get the full forecast at his Kentucky Weather blog):
Precipitation moving in this evening can be in the form of a wintry mix, especially in the north and east. Watch for an icy spot before temps start to rise.
Highs today surge into the low 60s on a strong southwesterly wind. Showers and thunderstorms will develop into a line by afternoon and evening.
Arctic air diving in behind this line will undercut it, leading to a quick switch to sleet and some snow. That’s not going to last more than a few hours, but can put down some light accumulations:
