Police arrest women accused of tying up UPS Store cashier during robbery

Police have arrested two women accused of robbing a UPS Store last month.
Teresa Ann Kimball, 39, and Charity M. Johnson, 30, were arrested Friday and charged with second-degree robbery, according to a news release from Lexington police.
Police said the two women went to the UPS Store in Beaumont Centre at closing time on Nov. 29, bound the employee and put him in a closet, took cash from the register and then went out a back door.
The employee said the women were wearing ski masks and hoodies, and that they had their hands in their pockets, which implied that they had weapons, police said.
