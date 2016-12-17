One person injured, another in custody after shots fired in Lexington

One person was injured and another was taken into police custody after shots were fired in a Lexington neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.
Just before 3 p.m., a male with a gunshot wound to the back walked into Good Samaritan Hospital. Police Lt. Paul Boyles said he was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was expected to survive.
Police received several calls about shots fired in the area around Fifth and Chestnut streets and Sixth and Pemberton streets.
“Several vehicles had been struck by gunfire,” Boyles said.
Boyles said they found one male who was thought to have been involved in the gunfire on the 600 block Martin Luther King Boulevard. The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody, and Boyles said he would likely face charges of wanton endangerment and possibly first-degree assault.
He said police did not yet know what led up to the gunfire or whether charges might also be filed against the victim.
It was the second shooting in the East End in two days. Late Thursday, a male was injured after more than a dozen shots were fired in the area of Wilson Street and Curley Avenue.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
