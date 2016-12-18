Horses killed in large barn fire in Lexington

A large barn that housed more than 30 horses burned to the ground after storms rolled through Lexington early Sunday.
According to Herald-Leader news partner WKYT, the fire happened in a large barn at the Mercury Equine Center off Russell Cave Road after 1 a.m.
An owner told WKYT that there were 36 horses in the barn, and 13 have been rescued. Check back for updates on this story, and follow WKYT’s coverage here.
The Mercury Equine Center covers 60 acres, and has three large barns with 160 stalls. “The grounds of the Mercury Equine Center are located on the property that once was the original Spendthrift farm training facility,” says the center’s web site. “It has been transformed to be a complete equine training center.”
The aftermath of a barn fire that broke out in Lexington overnight. Workers at Mercury Equine Center confirm several horses were killed. pic.twitter.com/16CibgwQAX— Lauren Minor WKYT (@minorl1) December 18, 2016
Just spoke with the owner of Mercury Equine Center. He says 36 horses were in the barn. They rescued 13 so far. Hoping to find more. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/M7J5KoHTna— Lauren Minor WKYT (@minorl1) December 18, 2016
Workers say 13 horses have been found. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/l68hI7eQDQ— Lauren Minor WKYT (@minorl1) December 18, 2016
