December 18, 2016 5:10 PM

Week Ahead: Mannheim Steamroller, the Roast of Darth Vader, Moscow Ballet and more

By Brian Simms

Monday

It’s the busiest mailing day of the year

The U.S. Postal Service says 12 million customers will the nation’s 31,000 plus Post Offices, and 7 million online at usps.com. Here are mail-by dates for Christmas delivery:

Tuesday: First-class mail.

Friday: Priority express mail.

 

Moscow Ballet: ‘The Great Russian Nutcracker’

Russian-made costumes and sets include a 60-foot Christmas Tree. Show time is 7 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose Street. ($28-$68; Finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center)

 

Wednesday

Holiday waste collection make-up day

If you normally receive trash service on Friday, your make-up day will be Wednesday.

 

UK, U of L men’s basketball game

’Nuff said. (7 p.m., ESPN)

 

Thursday

Mannheim Steamroller

The Christmas tour stops by the Lexington Opera House for two shows, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. ($31-$88; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)

 

TGIFriday

The Roast of Darth Vader

Let the hate flow through you and witness the firepower of this fully armed and operational comedy show put on by Character Assassination, 8 p.m. at Comedy Off Broadway. ($10. Comedyoffbroadway.com)

 

Sunday

Looking for a Christmas service?

Go to Calendar.kentucky.com and search for holiday services and events at area churches.

