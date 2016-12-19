Columbia Gas of Kentucky employees bring bikes to kids

Columbia Gas of Kentucky teamed up with Booker T. Washington Elementary School to make the dream of a new bicycle come true for seven kids in Lexington this holiday season.
Columbia Gas purchased the bicycles and helmets, and employees assembled and delivered them to the school.
“The excitement of the school’s resource coordinator, Monica Hall, was infectious, as she helped us bring the bikes into the school,” said Lori Johnson, human resources manager for Columbia Gas.
“We thought this would be a great way to give back to our communities and help those who are less fortunate and may not otherwise have the opportunity to have a new bike,” said Lisa Smith, director of communications for Columbia Gas.
