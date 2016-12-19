The Living Arts and Science Center creates ornaments to accompany the National Christmas Tree in Washington

Ornaments by Kentucky artists will adorn President’s Park (White House) in Washington as part of the 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting display.
The Living Arts and Science Center worked with artists from across the state to design ornaments showcasing Kentucky’s raw materials, the cornerstone of traditional arts and crafts found throughout Kentucky.
The handcrafted ornaments will adorn one of 56 trees representing each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia through Jan. 1 as part of the America Celebrates display.
“It’s such an honor to be a part of this project. The Living Arts and Science Center works with so many great artists that we wanted to honor their work as well,” said Heather Lyons, the center’s executive director.
Twelve ornaments were created, each including a small piece of craft traditionally found in Kentucky.
Each piece was inspired by a Kentucky native raw material, such as small wooden elements carved from native Kentucky hardwoods, ceramic vessels formed from Kentucky clay, quilting, fiber arts, glass arts and basket weaving.
