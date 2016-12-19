Lexington’s holiday waste collection schedule announced

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pick-up on Mondays and Fridays will be affected. Monday customers will be serviced the Wednesday following the holiday, and Friday customers will be serviced the Wednesday preceding the holiday.
Those affected by the holiday schedule should place their carts out on Tuesday after 4 p.m. to ensure collection on their Wednesday makeup day.
▪ Christmas Eve, observed Friday, service date Wednesday.
▪ Christmas Day, observed Monday, service date Dec. 28.
▪ New Year’s Day, observed Jan. 2, service date Jan. 4.
Residents with city waste collection can dispose of their Christmas trees by placing them on the curb the evening before their regular collection day. All decorations, ornaments and lights must be removed. Natural trees will be taken to the city’s composting facility and converted into mulch. Artificial trees will be sent to the landfill or can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Tree collection will start Dec. 27 and run through Jan. 27. Natural wreaths, garland and gourds may be placed in the gray yard waste cart.
Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights, computers, televisions and small appliances at the city’s Electronic Recycling Center,1306 Versailles Road. Learn more at LexingtonKY.gov/LiveGreen. These items should not be placed in the blue recycling cart, as they can damage sorting equipment.
For more information on holiday waste disposal, contact LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255.
Comments