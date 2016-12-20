Woman charged, man wanted in connection with Kohl’s robbery

A woman has been charged in connection with a robbery at Kohl’s in November, and Lexington police have identified a man who they say brandished a knife during the robbery.
Helen Lucas, 43, of Richmond, has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the Nov. 5 incident, according to a news release from Lexington police. She is being held in the Madison County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Police say Shaun Smith, 35, of Richmond, is wanted on first-degree robbery charges.
The two are accused of walking into the Hamburg Kohl’s and immediately “putting clothing and other merchandise in the woman’s purse.” When employees confronted the woman in the parking lot, she “became combative,” and the man brandished a knife and threatened to cut them, police said.
A bystander caught the confrontation on video.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments