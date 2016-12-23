Shoppers pack Fayette Mall for last-minute gifts and visits with Santa

Fayette Mall, the largest mall in Kentucky, was packed with shoppers Friday.
Some said they were doing some last-minute gift buying, and others were making their annual visit with Santa.
One visitor to Santa’s workshop, 19-month-old Vincent Campbell, was less than happy to sit on Santa’s lap. He cried while getting his picture taken, but his mom, Pam Campbell, had more luck on a second attempt after she agreed to sit with Vincent and Santa. Afterward, though, she chose to buy the photo of Vincent crying.
The mall has more than 5,500 parking spaces for shoppers, and the majority of them were taken.
The mall will be open until 11 p.m. Friday night. On Saturday, Christmas Eve, the mall will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. It will be closed all day Sunday. It will reopen at 7 a.m Monday, for all those returns and gift-card recipients. It will close at 9 p.m.
