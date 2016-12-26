Week ahead: last call for Southern Lights, New Year’s Day hike and more

Wednesday
Holiday waste collection make-up day
If you normally receive trash service on Monday, your make-up day will be Wednesday.
Thursday
Cats go after Rebels
SEC play begins for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team when the Cats travel to face Mississippi. All time, the UK is 104-13 against the Rebels, but 10 of the losses have come in Oxford, Miss. (8 p.m., ESPN2)
Saturday
Last call for Southern Lights
Southern Lights, the four-mile holiday light display at the Kentucky Horse Park, closes for another season. Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. $25 for a carload. (Kyhorsepark.com)
Looking for a New Year’s eve party?
Go to Calendar.kentucky.com and search for an event.
‘Casino Royale: The Music of James Bond’
The Lexington Philharmonic plays selections from the Bond film catalog, featuring vocalist Hilary Kole. Show time is 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($25-$75; Lexphil.org)
Sunday
Out partying too late? A good walk will help
Start 2017 on a healthy note with a New Year’s Day hike at Raven Run. The hour-long hike begins at 1 p.m. Free. (Ravenrun.org)
