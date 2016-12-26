Free NAMI education course for family members of those affected by a mental problem

A free Family-to-Family education course for relatives and caregivers of individuals affected by mental health problems will be offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Lexington affiliate, beginning Jan. 11.
The course will meet for 11 consecutive Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Topics to be covered include signs and symptoms of mental health diagnoses, research on the biology of brain disorders, medications, treatment methods and strategies for handling crisis and relapse. Skill-building exercises on communication, listening and problem-solving are practiced along with sessions on empathy and self-care.
Family members who have taken the course report feeling more empowered and at ease, and that their relationship with their relative has improved. Visit NAMI.org/familytofamily for more information and a testimonial video. The course and materials are free. Pre-enrollment is required by emailing Tracy at tracynamilex@gmail.com or phoning 859-536-8278.
