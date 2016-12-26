Omni Hotel needs artwork, space for rent in ArtsPlace

Kentucky artists — painters, printmakers, photographers, muralists — are invited to create artworks for permanent display in the public areas of the Omni Louisville Hotel, currently under construction at 400 South Second Street in Louisville. Project organizers are interested in large-scale public sculpture, specifically steel works, but all entries will be accepted. For more information, go to Locallanguageart.com/open-call/ or email artist@locallanguageart.com. Deadline for submission in Feb. 1.
Artist studio available for rent in ArtsPlace
Studio 1, in the lower level of ArtsPlace, is available for rent. The historic Beaux Arts building, once home to Lexington’s YWCA, is at 161 North Mill Street, at the northwest corner of Church and Mill Streets.
Other artist studios in the lower level include Anne Kindle Studio, Liz Foley Print Studio, Parker Harlow, Chuck Fowler and Lexington Fashion Collaborative. In addition, ArtsPlace is home to the Lexington Philharmonic, Central Kentucky Youth Orchestras, the Lexington Ballet and others.
The space is 775 square feet and rents for $544 per month. The space can be shared by two or more artists and contains two art tables, natural light, in-studio sink and flat files.
To schedule a showing, email info@lexarts.org or call 859-255-2951.
Comments