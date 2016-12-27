Fire damages Larkin Road apartments, may displace some residents

Several people were expected to be temporarily displaced after a fire Tuesday damaged part of a building at the Pegasus Place apartment complex.
The Lexington Fire Department responded to the Larkin Road complex just after 12 p.m. for a fire reported in a basement apartment, Maj. Jason Wells said. Firefighters initially saw no flames, but once they entered the basement apartment, they found heavy smoke and fire.
The apartment where the fire started had serious smoke, fire and water damage, Wells said. The resident was not home at the time.
The surrounding apartments had some smoke and water damage, but most residents would be able to go back inside Tuesday, Wells said. The people living in the apartment where the fire started and some of the surrounding apartments may be displaced until repairs can be made.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
A fire department investigator was at the complex Tuesday and talked with the occupant of the basement apartment in hopes of determining the cause of the fire, Wells said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
