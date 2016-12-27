Fayette County

December 27, 2016 3:06 PM

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Fayette County jail

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

An inmate at the Fayette County Detention Center died Tuesday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Jesse Hopkins, 57, was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office. It appears he died of natural causes, but an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Staff at the jail found Hopkins and called an ambulance, according to the coroner’s office.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

