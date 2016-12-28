Fayette County

December 28, 2016 2:57 PM

Box truck strikes Thorntons gas station; no one injured

By Trey Crumbie

No one was injured when a box truck hit a Thorntons gas station at 2291 Elkhorn Road, off Winchester Road near Hamburg.

The accident happened before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Lexington Fire Department Capt. Shane Poynter said the truck was parked at the fuel pumps. The occupant left the truck to buy something when the brake released and the truck rolled into the building. The crash damaged bathrooms in the gas station.

Officials from Lexington Code Enforcement inspected the damage afterward.

