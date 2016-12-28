Fayette County

December 28, 2016 3:02 PM

Migrating gulls stop in Lexington

Flocks of gulls, many of which are ring-billed gulls, can be frequently seen this time of year around Southland Christian Church’s Richmond Road campus parking lots and the various reservoirs along Richmond Road. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources, the ring-billed gull, which has the scientific name of Larus delawarensis, can be found in Fayette and more than 70 other counties in Kentucky. Ring-billed gulls are migrating south right now. The gulls’ summer home is in the northern United States and Canada, and they winter in the coastal United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

