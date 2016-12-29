Fiery crash on Liberty Road kills 1; woman pulled out by passerby

One person died in a fiery crash on Liberty Road Thursday morning, and a passerby pulled a survivor from the burning vehicle, according to the Fayette County coroner.
The road was shut down between Fortune Drive and Star Shoot Parkway as the police reconstruction unit investigated the cause of the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m., police said. The woman pulled from the crash was critically injured and taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Coroner Gary Ginn said the vehicle appears to have left the road, struck several locust trees, flipped and caught fire. The vehicle appeared to be a small sport-utility vehicle.
The victim who died appeared to be male, judging from clothing, Ginn said. The coroner is working to identify the individual.
The road was expected to be closed for several additional hours Thursday morning.
