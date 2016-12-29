Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Fayette County

Truck strikes Lexington bar

The front entrance of Harvey's Bar at West Main and South Upper streets was damaged when it was struck by a pickup truck involved in a wreck in the intersection. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, and no one in the bar was hurt. Lexington firefighters shored up the entrance until a structural engineer could arrive for a structural assessment.

Fayette County

Heat relief

As temperatures soared to the low and mid 90's, kids found relief in the cool water at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza fountains.

