Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

The front entrance of Harvey's Bar at West Main and South Upper streets was damaged when it was struck by a pickup truck involved in a wreck in the intersection. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, and no one in the bar was hurt. Lexington firefighters shored up the entrance until a structural engineer could arrive for a structural assessment.
Tina Portwood and her husband have spent 13 years caring for their son Mark after a traumatic brain injury. On Monday, Mark's son, 15, was hit by a car on Clays Mill Road and remains hospitalized with a head injury.