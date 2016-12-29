Goodfellas pizzeria opens in Pepper Distillery campus

1:49 Coroner, police provide details of fatal Liberty Road crash Pause

1:24 John Calipari can't remember what he got for Christmas

0:54 Do you know this guy? Police seek help in robberies

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

0:30 Box truck hits gas station Wednesday

4:23 John Calipari has team working on situational play

1:10 'Dark Highway' author Ann DAngelo shows the scene of the 1936 crime

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:39 Darin Hinshaw on Paul Johnson