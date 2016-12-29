Goodfellas pizzeria opens in Pepper Distillery campus

At Goodfellas Distillery, you can sit at the bottom of the smokestack in a specially designed booth and see out the skylight at the top.
Goodfellas will open Friday in perhaps its most ambitious location yet: on the Pepper Distillery Campus at 1200 Manchester Street. It also operates restaurants in Mainstrasse Village in Covington in the Over the Rhine neighborhood in Cincinnati and on South Limestone/Two Keys and North Mill Street in Lexington.
When Goodfellas began its renovation of the 4,500-square-foot space, the floor was still gravel. Now, located in a portion of the old distillery that overlooks Town Brand, Goodfellas features a giant coal scuttle hanging from the ceiling as well as an open kitchen.
A second floor 1,000-square-foot mezzanine includes an outline map of Kentucky drawn on exposed blonde brick on a wall and Chesterfield sofas imported from England for a living room atmosphere. Eventually it will have a pool table. Downstairs a shuffleboard table is expected to be installed; outdoor space is being set up for bocce ball.
Matt Falco, director of operations for Goodfellas, said that the new location can seat up to 199 over its two levels. Customers can pick up a slice or two of pizza or a whole pie to go. Falco would not disclose how much the pizza chain paid for its ambitious decor, but said the transformation “wasn’t cheap, for sure.”
“We wanted to showcase the original structure of the building,” Falco said.
A $6 lunch special includes a large slice of pizza, a side item and drink. Desserts including Carnegie Deli cheesecake.
For the after-work crowd, Goodfellas will emphasize sophisticated bourbon cocktails such as the Temperance, which includes raspberry vermouth and vanilla syrup.
Bill Whitlow, beverage director for Goodfellas Pizzeria and Wiseguy Lounge, said that having a cocktail should be an experience: “We try to focus on the overall experience, not just the drink.”
While Goodfellas’ take on the Old Fashioned is its most popular bourbon cocktail, Whitlow calls the Temperance “very winter-season.”
Goodfellas already has 200 bourbons and hopes to add perhaps hundreds more, along with a library ladder, so that the bourbons can accessed while stacked in rows along the front windows. The restaurant also offer 16 beers on tap, from makers including Ethereal Brewing and West Sixth Street.
And just down the parking lot a bit is Middle Fork Kitchen Bar, The Break Room and Crank & Boom Ice Cream Lounge.
After a soft open for friends and family on Dec. 30, Goodfellas Distillery opens to the public at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and then is closed on New Year’s Day.
After that, Goodfellas Distillery will be open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments