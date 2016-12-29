Holiday closings

Here is how Lexington services are affected by the New Year’s Day holiday:
Government: City and state offices closed Friday and Monday.
Trash collection: Residents who normally receive Monday pick-up will be serviced Wednesday, after the holiday.
Those with city waste collection can dispose of a Christmas tree by placing it on the curb the night before their regular collection days. All decorations, ornaments and lights must be removed. Natural trees will be taken to the city’s composting facility where they will be converted into mulch. Artificial trees will be sent to the landfill or can be donated to Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Tree collection will run through Jan. 27. Natural wreathes, garland and gourds may be placed in the gray yard-waste cart.
Fayette County residents can recycle holiday lights, computers, televisions and small appliances at the City’s Electronic Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road. These items should never be placed in the blue recycling cart, as they can damage sorting equipment. Lexingtonky.gov/livegreen.
The Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, will be closed Friday and Monday.
For more information on holiday waste disposal, contact LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255.
Libraries: Closed Sunday.
Lextran: Usual Sunday schedule on Jan. 1. Lextran.com.
Mail: No delivery Monday.
Courts: Circuit and district courts closed Friday and Monday.
Herald-Leader business offices: Closed Monday.
