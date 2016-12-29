Fayette County

December 29, 2016 11:40 PM

Woman who ran out of gas dies after being hit by vehicle on New Circle

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle after she reportedly ran out of gas has died.

Shayna Cates, 34, died at 5:37 p.m. Thursday at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to a news release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

She was hit by a vehicle on New Circle Road Wednesday night.

Cates’ vehicle had run out of gas, and she crossed New Circle Road near Liberty Road on foot, WKYT reported. She was returning to her vehicle when she was hit, the television station said.

No charges were expected to be filed against the driver, police said.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos