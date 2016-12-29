Woman who ran out of gas dies after being hit by vehicle on New Circle

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle after she reportedly ran out of gas has died.
Shayna Cates, 34, died at 5:37 p.m. Thursday at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to a news release from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
She was hit by a vehicle on New Circle Road Wednesday night.
Cates’ vehicle had run out of gas, and she crossed New Circle Road near Liberty Road on foot, WKYT reported. She was returning to her vehicle when she was hit, the television station said.
No charges were expected to be filed against the driver, police said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
