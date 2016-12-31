Family won’t be able to stay in house damaged by fire

A house on Knight Lane was damaged by fire Saturday morning.
The fire was contained to a back bedroom, but the rest of the home at 1999 Knight Lane sustained heat and smoke damage as well, said Major Brad Whittaker of the Lexington Fire Department.
He said no one was injured by the fire, and two dogs that were initially unaccounted for were found safe. Three people who were home when the fire started got out safely, he said.
Whittaker said the home would be uninhabitable. The Red Cross had been notified and asked to help the family, he said.
A fire investigator was at the scene but had not yet determined the cause of the fire, he said. The fire was reported at 9:15 a.m.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments