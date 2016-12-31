Five injured in crash; part of Newtown Pike closed

Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash that was expected to leave inbound Newtown Pike closed for hours on Saturday.
Some of those taken to the hospital had life-threatening injuries, said Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m., when an outbound passenger car crossed the median and hit a small SUV, he said. Other collisions ensued, including one that involved a tanker truck. Daugherty said the tanker was empty.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred on Newtown between Citation and Nandino boulevards.
Inbound Newtown Pike was expected to be shut down for several hours while the police collision reconstruction unit investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments