JDI Grille closes its doors for good on New Year’s Day

Lexington’s JDI Grille & Tavern, a fixture on South Broadway frequented by University of Kentucky students, has abruptly closed.
In a message posted to the restaurants Facebook page Sunday morning, owner Jason Morgan called the closure a “significant heartache.”
“We hope that a new operator will soon be able to bring a new and exciting restaurant concept to the building at the corner of Broadway and Cedar streets. We will always affectionately and simply refer to it as... the JDI,” Morgan wrote. “We ask customers who have a future reservation to contact us to coordinate the cancellation of your event and refund of any paid deposit.”
The news of its closing comes about a month after the restaurant was put up for sale by Pulliam Co. brokerage for $500,000. The price included inventory, furnishings and equipment. The 6,192-square-foot building was not included in the sale. The property was valued at almost $1.79 million, according to Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator’s web site.
According to documents filed in Fayette Circuit Court, JDI has been at the center of a legal battle between the Morgan brothers. The lawsuit also includes their mother, Karen Morgan, who is a JDI co-owner. The litigation has been ongoing for more than two years.
JDI was first located on West High and Limestone Streets where Jefferson Davis lived while attending Transylvania University, said the restaurant on its homepage. Davis was a slavery apologist and former president of the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War.
