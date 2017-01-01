Week ahead: Legislature returns, tractor pull and more

Monday
Sorry, kids, it’s time to go back to school
Classes resume at Fayette County Public Schools. The last day of the school year will be May 19, barring snow make-up days.
Tuesday
Time to legislate
The 2017 Kentucky General Assembly convenes in Frankfort for a 60-day session with the Republican party in control of the House after 95 years of Democratic control. Keep up with developments from our Frankfort bureau on Twitter @BGPolitics.
Thursday
Kentucky Invitational Truck & Tractor Pull
Thursday and Friday will be qualifying rounds for Saturday, when the 2017 Kentucky Invitational Grand Champion will be crowned. All shows start at 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. $20 at the door, free ages 6 and younger. (kentuckyinvitational.com)
Saturday
Louisville Orchestra: The Music of David Bowie
An evening of Bowie’s iconic music will feature guest conductor Brent Havens and a full rock band showcasing his innovative range of musical styles. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center, 501 West Main Street in Louisville. ($27 -$75; Kentuckycenter.org)
