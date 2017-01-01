Fayette County

January 1, 2017 5:17 PM

Week ahead: Legislature returns, tractor pull and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

Monday

Sorry, kids, it’s time to go back to school

Classes resume at Fayette County Public Schools. The last day of the school year will be May 19, barring snow make-up days.

 

Tuesday

Time to legislate

The 2017 Kentucky General Assembly convenes in Frankfort for a 60-day session with the Republican party in control of the House after 95 years of Democratic control. Keep up with developments from our Frankfort bureau on Twitter @BGPolitics.

 

Thursday

Kentucky Invitational Truck & Tractor Pull

Thursday and Friday will be qualifying rounds for Saturday, when the 2017 Kentucky Invitational Grand Champion will be crowned. All shows start at 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena. $20 at the door, free ages 6 and younger. (kentuckyinvitational.com)

 

Saturday

Louisville Orchestra: The Music of David Bowie

An evening of Bowie’s iconic music will feature guest conductor Brent Havens and a full rock band showcasing his innovative range of musical styles. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Center, 501 West Main Street in Louisville. ($27 -$75; Kentuckycenter.org)

Fayette County

