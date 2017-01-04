Police respond to several shootings in Lexington

Several people were shot in separate incidents in Lexington Tuesday.
Police who were called to the 200 block of East Seventh Street at about 8:15 p.m. found a man who had been shot, police Sgt. Chris Dearinger said.
Lt. Jackie Newman said the victim was shot in the leg; his injury was not life-threatening.
Dearinger said the homeowner told police that the victim had been visiting when four males came inside and shot him, then left. Police did not have any suspects in custody soon after the shooting.
In another incident, a man showed up at St. Joseph Hospital at about 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the back that was not life-threatening.
Newman said the man told police that he had been inside a vehicle and was “involved in a narcotics deal in the Mary Todd Elementary area” when he was shot. The driver of the vehicle he was in dropped him off at the hospital and left.
And at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, there was a report of a person with a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Lin Wal Road.
Newman said an 18-year-old male told police that when he answered the door to the residence, a male at the door demanded money. When he refused, the suspect shot him in the arm. His injuries were not life-threatening, she said.
An officer said in scanner traffic that the suspect ran down Lin Wal toward Russell Cave Road. Police had not made any arrests by 10 p.m.
Herald-Leader staff writer Morgan Eads contributed to this report. Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments