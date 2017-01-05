Man dies of injuries sustained in Newtown Pike crash

A man injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Newtown Pike Saturday has died.
David Gordley, 35, was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Fayette County coroner. Funeral arrangements were being handled by Johnson’s Funeral Home in Georgetown.
Five people were taken to the hospital after the crash, which left inbound Newtown Pike closed for about five hours Saturday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said Thursday that alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash, “but other forms of impairment are being investigated.”
She said no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
