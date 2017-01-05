Man charged with murder in connection with Faulkner Avenue shooting

Lexington police have charged a man with murder in connection with a shooting on Faulkner Avenue last week.
Brian Lamar Jones, 30, turned himself in to police after a warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday afternoon.
De’Ontai Jarrell Bates, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after being shot alongside a field on the 700 block of Faulkner Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29.
Police have said Bates and his mother’s boyfriend picked up another man, now identified as Jones, near Russell Cave Road before the shooting. The three were in the SUV together when the shooting occurred.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
